Letter: What both parties get wrong about the stimulus

Democrats are correct in saying people are hurting and need a $2,000 stimulus. Republicans are correct in saying many people who would get the stimulus don't need it so don't what to increase the national debt unnecessarily. Why has no one suggested changing the qualifying caps? People making $75,000 or $150,000 as a couple probably don't need the stimulus as much as someone making $25,000 a year. But for some unknown reason those caps seem to go unquestioned. There are people who are unemployed because of the pandemic. There are also people who are working but are still under or around the poverty line. Those are the people who should be targeted for a stimulus. So change the caps to people making $40,000 or less and the money will go to those really in need.
Dennis Widman
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.