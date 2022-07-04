 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What caused high gas prices

For at least half a century, petroleum experts have warned that the supply of oil is NOT infinite. During that time, instead of conserving it, the use of oil has increased many times over. The sale of gas guzzling land barges has steadily increased. Drivers are going faster and leave their vehicles idling for no reason.

This isn’t the first time people have been horrified by rising gas prices. In the 1970’s the price of gasoline went to over a dollar! People curtailed driving, bought efficient cars, and even drove slower. But within a year, people went back to their wasteful ways. No one blamed the president because his political opponents didn’t have such an efficient propaganda machine.

A year from now, people will consider $5/gal a reasonable price. We’ll continue wasting fuel until the next crises and so on until we’ve extracted every last drop of oil. That last drop will probably be wasted.

Floyd Newsom

Northwest side

