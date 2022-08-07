 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What couild be worse?

As one of the millions of people who have watched all eight January 6th Select Committee hearings, I have been horrified by the unlawful and destructive actions of former President Trump, his supporters in Congress, and his sycophants. Like so many others, I was encouraged to learn that the Justice Department’s investigation of Trump is in full swing.

I now appreciate that Attorney General Merrick Garland is proceeding slowly and methodically to build the case against the disgraced former president, the person responsible for inviting violent insurrectionists into the Capitol and undoing our citizenry’s trust in our political processes.

The fact that Trump is still broadcasting the Big Lie and people are still acting as if it were true is a further travesty of justice. If a criminal case brought against Trump fails like his two impeachments (that would have prevented January 6th from ever happening), he will be further emboldened. So, never ask: “What could be worse?”

Judi Moreillon

Northeast side

