Letter: What Democrats stand for

Bill Blaine in his letter to the editor 'This is what Republicans stand for' asked for a response.
There's a theory 'the more time we spend thinking about ourselves the more unhappy we'll be.' Republicans focus on themselves, while Democrats focus on the wants and needs of others.
On Facebook was a post that described the Republican Party today as “The Party of Liars, Lunatics, Losers, Looters, Bigots, Fascists, Grifters, Con Artists, Xenophobes, Homophobes, Racists, and all manner of Mouth-breathing, Knuckle-dragging, Fact – Resistant, Conspiracy Theorists.”
That's the description Republicans have to overcome to become a respected Party again.
Jim Dreis
East side
