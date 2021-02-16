Letter: What Democrats Stand For

A recent letter writer listed the values Republicans stand for and challenged Democrats to do the same. While I take strong issue with the current values of the Republican Party as recently demonstrated by their spineless toadying to the disgraced former president, here is my list of the values Democrats stand for: quality public education (not private or religious), affordable and accessible healthcare, equal opportunity for all, a living wage, fair taxes, a healthy environment, civil rights, voting rights, competent and trustworthy government.
Gail Kamaras
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.