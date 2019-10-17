Less than one week after the U.S. began pulling troop out of northern Syria, Turkey is bombarding and invading what had been peaceful Kurdish communities. Trump announced the withdrawal just two days after a call with President Erdogan of Turkey.
Our President prides himself in being a great negotiator. The big question in all of this is, what did Trump get from Erodgan in exchange for pulling out of Syria? It is clearly a disaster for U.S. foreign policy, so was the deal for something more personal? Maybe a special break for Trump Tower in Istanbul? Why is no one asking for the record of that call with Erdogan?
Peter Warren
Midtown
