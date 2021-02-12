 Skip to main content
Letter: What Do Republicans Stand For
A letter you published asked, what do republicans stand for? I’d like to reply. A strong military to protect us from attack by land, sea, air, space, and cyber space. The sanctity of life from inception to dead. Fair and equal opportunity for all to succeed. Freedom to speak your opinion. The right to own and bear arms. The right to a quality education whether public, private or parochial. Equal enforcement of the law, no matter what your race or social/political status Secure borders and an orderly legal immigration policy. The right to worship freely and without interference. The right of assembly Fair and transparent elections by the legal citizens. I’m sure I’ve missed some but perhaps someone on the Left could take their best crack at what they stand for?

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

