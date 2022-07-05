Letter: What do Republicans value?

I make the following plea to both my neighbors who vote Republican and to my neighbors who vote Democrat, but especially to those who vote Democrat. We need our Republican Party back! In a two-party system of government, having two strong, healthy parties is necessary to achieve balance and stability. But the party that currently calls itself the Republican Party is not the party of personal responsibility, family values, a strong work ethic, and making good, healthy choices as was the Republican Party of the past. For these upcoming elections, and elections in the future, when choosing a candidate for office, ask yourself the following: Does this candidate care about his constituents, about the state/country, and about the constitution and oath of office more than he does about his own self-aggrandizement? If that candidate is a Republican, vote for the Republican!