Letter: What do the major political parties stand for.

The republican party stands for racism and repression. The democratic party stands for decency and democracy. One has to look no further than the 4th game of the World Series. Grinning like a Cheshire cat the former twice impeached president and his birther wife are seen doing the racist shop much to the delight of the largely white crowd in attendance. In Congress, voting rights and women's rights are being destroyed by the Republican party.
Contrast that with President Biden, and his self-deprecating manner during a recent CNN town hall. He and the majority of the democrats in Congress are fighting for the very rights the other side is trying to weaken and destroy. The problem is our Country is that the Democratic party has no clue how to sell its committment to decency and democracy. The other party not only owns repression and racism they know the only way they can regain power is to repress the vote and appeal to their white base
James Robinett
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.