Letter: What do we owe each other
Letter: What do we owe each other

  • Comments

What do we owe each other? What does this mean for vaccination?

T. M. Scanlon wrote “What we owe to each other” in an effort to encompass our duties to other people as part of a broader conception of what morality requires of us. We are connected to each other – one person’s choice can profoundly impact other members of our community.

I suggest, not infecting other people with an illness reasonably falls into this moral construct. It is self-evident that refusing to be vaccinated and exposing others to a dangerous pathogen also reasonably falls into this framework. For this reason, it is reasonable to conclude that we owe it to others to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

We are all connected as members of our community – in these difficult times, it is time to be more caring for each other, to take more responsibility for our choices and be more conscious of their consequences. After all, it’s what we owe each other.

Keith Shelman MD

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

