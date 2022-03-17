 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What do we stand for?
View Comments

Letter: What do we stand for?

  • Comments

Over 30 years ago, Kuwait was invaded by a fascist dictator. The US led the world, and put together a coalition that stood up to the dictator and ended the invasion, no treaty, no pact; we just did what was right. Now it has happened again, but this time we seem to be leading from behind. We are unwilling or unable to form a coalition to stand up to this aggression. We delay arms shipments because we seem to be afraid of how the other side will react, rather than doing what is right. We have no spine. In 1994 I believe, there was a treaty/pact/memorandum that guaranteed the sovereignty of Ukraine if they gave up their nuclear weapons. The US signed that agreement. Guess they were just words on paper. The same can probably be said for any guarantees for NATO/Taiwan. What do we stand for?

Thomas Sitzmann

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News