Letter: What do we stand for?

Over 30 years ago, Kuwait was invaded by a fascist dictator. The US led the world, and put together a coalition that stood up to the dictator and ended the invasion, no treaty, no pact; we just did what was right. Now it has happened again, but this time we seem to be leading from behind. We are unwilling or unable to form a coalition to stand up to this aggression. We delay arms shipments because we seem to be afraid of how the other side will react, rather than doing what is right. We have no spine. In 1994 I believe, there was a treaty/pact/memorandum that guaranteed the sovereignty of Ukraine if they gave up their nuclear weapons. The US signed that agreement. Guess they were just words on paper. The same can probably be said for any guarantees for NATO/Taiwan. What do we stand for?
Thomas Sitzmann
Oro Valley
