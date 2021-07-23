 Skip to main content
Letter: What Do You Say?
What do you tell someone, who you love more than life itself, to convince them to change their mind about not getting the COVID vaccine? Do you tell them:

-that you were once scared about the vaccine, but that after listening to reputable doctors, you got the vaccine?

-that science has proven that the vaccine is safe and effective?

-that after getting your first shot, you knew that you were one step closer to being able to see your family?

-that the side effects from the vaccine are nothing when compared to getting COVID?

-that they should be more afraid of getting COVID than getting the vaccine?

-that you pray they don't regret their decision like so many people have?

-that you would never tell them to get the vaccine if you thought it would do them harm?

-that their decision not only effects them but all the people that love and care for them?

-that you don't want them to get sick and possibly die?

What do you say?

Mary Ruiz

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

