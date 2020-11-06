Letter: What does it mean to love animals?

Ask the average person how they feel about animals, and you will likely hear, ‘Oh, I love animals.’ Most people consider themselves to be animal lovers who care about animal welfare and abhor animal cruelty. But is that really true? For example, is eating animals loving them? How about wearing their skins, or using products tested on them?
There are so many choices we make each day that either help or hurt animals. If you’re someone who cares about animals, do your consumer habits reflect that? If not, please consider making some changes. Perhaps buy an Impossible Whopper the next time you’re at Burger King, or use a plant-based milk on your cereal. Rescue animals from a shelter instead of buying them. Use cruelty-free personal care products, and so on. Animal-free options can be found at the tip of a hat with a quick google search.
You might find with some simple lifestyle changes, you begin to discover what truly loving animals is all about.
Kim Flaherty
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
