Letter: What does it take to convince trump supporters that he is bad?

trump is a selfish, demented psychopath, and liar, who has broken at least half the Ten Commandments. What does it take to get trumpers to see that he is bad and cannot be trusted? he has told about 22,000 lies as president. All though he knows how to make the “right noises” to con them into thinking he’s on their side, he’s not. he’s only on donald’s side. My suggestion is go online to the msnnewsfeed and read the articles that show how bad he is, most of these are from trustworthy sources.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
