Letter: What does the Queen mean?

As a transplanted Brit, I have been asked several times in recent days what the late Queen did, and represented.

I believe she was the image for continuity and trust. Continuity of certain values, rights and duties her subjects believed were peculiar to them. Trust in a social and political structure that has endured for centuries. Since early history rulers have put their images on coins as a statement that this money is to be trusted; with respect, I would have little confidence in a banknote that had Tony Blair's or Boris Johnson's head on it.

She, however, personified enduring values and I believe King Charles will be assumed to do so as well.

Paul Riche

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

