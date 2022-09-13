Letter: What does the Queen mean?

As a transplanted Brit, I have been asked several times in recent days what the late Queen did, and represented.
I believe she was the image for continuity and trust. Continuity of certain values, rights and duties her subjects believed were peculiar to them. Trust in a social and political structure that has endured for centuries. Since early history rulers have put their images on coins as a statement that this money is to be trusted; with respect, I would have little confidence in a banknote that had Tony Blair's or Boris Johnson's head on it.
She, however, personified enduring values and I believe King Charles will be assumed to do so as well.
Paul Riche
Foothills
