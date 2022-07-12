 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What else isn’t in the Constitution

  • Comments

So the very simple and obvious “why Roe v. Wade was overturned” was because abortion is not mentioned in The Constitution. As Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler would say, Really!?

We can then get rid of the FAA, because flying was not regulated in The Constitution. Let states determine the safe practices of flying - airport by airport. And we can get rid of the FDA because drugs are not mentioned in the Constitution. Let individual states regulate the production, distribution and safety of each drug your physician prescribes. And we can get rid of the ADA because people with disabilities are not mentioned in The Constitution. Let each state decide whether people with handicaps should have access to restaurants, office buildings or public transport.

Citizens of this country are entitled to equal protection under the law. Period. Check out the 14th Amendment of The Constitution!

Norman Golden

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Guilty

Trump is guilty. Trump orchestrated the January 6th terrorist attack on our country. Only Trump had the power to stop his own lies, to condemn…

Letter: No comparison

The letter "Democrat insurrection" said that protesting at the AZ statehouse on June 24 after the Roe vs. Wade overturn was comparable to the …

Letter: Critical Race Theory

With all the recent controversy over teaching Critical Race Theory to our school children, I propose a better way to teach that subject. I wen…

Letter: Inflation History Lesson

The Inflation Rate is currently 8.6 % this year, after an average rate of 7 % last year 2021, under President Joe Biden. Much of this being ca…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News