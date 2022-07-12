Letter: What else isn’t in the Constitution

So the very simple and obvious “why Roe v. Wade was overturned” was because abortion is not mentioned in The Constitution. As Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler would say, Really!?

We can then get rid of the FAA, because flying was not regulated in The Constitution. Let states determine the safe practices of flying - airport by airport. And we can get rid of the FDA because drugs are not mentioned in the Constitution. Let individual states regulate the production, distribution and safety of each drug your physician prescribes. And we can get rid of the ADA because people with disabilities are not mentioned in The Constitution. Let each state decide whether people with handicaps should have access to restaurants, office buildings or public transport.