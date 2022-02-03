 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What fantasy world does Senator Sinema live in?
View Comments

Letter: What fantasy world does Senator Sinema live in?

  • Comments

Someone please tell me who Arizona Senator Sinema was trying to impress in her speech on the Senate floor? I doubt if it was many of her constituents whose emotion no doubt runs the gamut from perplexed to unbridled anger.

No one expects her or any representative to follow the party line on every issue nor shelve their heartfelt belief in what is right and what is wrong; see Republicans in Congress denying the January 6th riot for cowardly shelving beliefs in right and wrong.

However, on the issue of voting rights in this country, a huge facet of President Biden's campaign promise, to take such a public, vocal stance in opposition immediately preceding his remarks thereon, is imbecilic. Is she purposefully trying to make him look weak? Although, there WAS praise for her remarks...wait for it....Republican Senator Mitch McConnell! He and Republican mid-term campaigners loudly cheered.

William Ohl II

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News