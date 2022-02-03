Letter: What fantasy world does Senator Sinema live in?

Someone please tell me who Arizona Senator Sinema was trying to impress in her speech on the Senate floor? I doubt if it was many of her constituents whose emotion no doubt runs the gamut from perplexed to unbridled anger.
No one expects her or any representative to follow the party line on every issue nor shelve their heartfelt belief in what is right and what is wrong; see Republicans in Congress denying the January 6th riot for cowardly shelving beliefs in right and wrong.
However, on the issue of voting rights in this country, a huge facet of President Biden's campaign promise, to take such a public, vocal stance in opposition immediately preceding his remarks thereon, is imbecilic. Is she purposefully trying to make him look weak? Although, there WAS praise for her remarks...wait for it....Republican Senator Mitch McConnell! He and Republican mid-term campaigners loudly cheered.
William Ohl II
Marana
