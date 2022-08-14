 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What fraud?

I'm confused. Why would anybody who believes election fraud is so rampant run for an elected office? I mean, if voting is such a suspicious activity, isn't the outcome suspicious even if you're the victor? People like Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, and Donald Trump don't dispute the results when they win, only when they lose. It's simply poor sportsmanship and reveals an unsavory character. These are people so morally bankrupt they are unqualified to share the road with me, much less represent my interests on a political stage.

Scott Dreisbach

West side

