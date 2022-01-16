 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What goes around comes around
Letter: What goes around comes around

A year after the January 6 capitol tour and/or Insurrection (depending on your voter registration) there are many questions about elections that each of us must answer. Here are two:

Did the Republicans in the 2021 state legislatures and the governors who signed legislation to restrict voting in future elections do so because they knew that their new laws would do exactly that, suppress certain groups of voters and therefore could sometimes swing and maybe steal the election in favor of Republicans and could often diminish the Democrat vote? Circle One: Yes - Absolutely - No - They had no idea

In the future, if a Republican loses an election in those states, will the loser claim that “the election was stolen”? Circle One: Yes - Every time - No - Never

Wayne Beal

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

