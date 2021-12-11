 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What happened Joe, you promised to end the Covid pandemic?
View Comments

Letter: What happened Joe, you promised to end the Covid pandemic?

  • Comments

In the October 2020, Presidential debate, candidate Joe Biden declared that he would "end this" meaning the Covid pandemic. His remarks were meant as a rebuke of Trump's handling of Covid. Remember it was Trump's Warp Speed project that developed vaccines Moderna and Pfizer in use today. Fast forward 14 months and we are still in the pandemic with an average of 119,000 new cases a day and Covid related deaths are averaging 1,600 per day. Six states including Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and New York have the highest cases. ICU beds in PIma County are almost maxed out with Covid patients. Most cases in America are from the Delta variant. Biden previously said in a debate “Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America.” At the time under Trump, the U.S. had 220,000 Covid deaths. Covid deaths in the U.S. under Biden now exceed 353,000. He should not remain as President!

Tricia Thompson

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News