Letter: What happened Joe, you promised to end the Covid pandemic?

In the October 2020, Presidential debate, candidate Joe Biden declared that he would "end this" meaning the Covid pandemic. His remarks were meant as a rebuke of Trump's handling of Covid. Remember it was Trump's Warp Speed project that developed vaccines Moderna and Pfizer in use today. Fast forward 14 months and we are still in the pandemic with an average of 119,000 new cases a day and Covid related deaths are averaging 1,600 per day. Six states including Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and New York have the highest cases. ICU beds in PIma County are almost maxed out with Covid patients. Most cases in America are from the Delta variant. Biden previously said in a debate “Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America.” At the time under Trump, the U.S. had 220,000 Covid deaths. Covid deaths in the U.S. under Biden now exceed 353,000. He should not remain as President!
Tricia Thompson
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.