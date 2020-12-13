Letter: What Happened to Family God Country?

The Republican Party has exposed an element in 'Public Servants' I didn't know existed. There was a time when elected officials first love was their family closely followed by their God, then Country with leftovers for their Party. Now because the Party in power has Power, the order for many Republicans has changed. Power begets personal Power and they found a would be Emperor who is leading the way.
Attorneys Generals in 17 states and 107 Republican members of Congress filed suit asking the US Supreme Court to void the elections in four states without proof of fraud or irregularities. If the Court takes the case and rules in favor of the plaintiff, you can throw away the Constitution, take down the flag and declare flag and declare the experiment known as the United States of America is done.
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!