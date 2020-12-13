 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What Happened to Family God Country?
View Comments

Letter: What Happened to Family God Country?

The Republican Party has exposed an element in 'Public Servants' I didn't know existed. There was a time when elected officials first love was their family closely followed by their God, then Country with leftovers for their Party. Now because the Party in power has Power, the order for many Republicans has changed. Power begets personal Power and they found a would be Emperor who is leading the way.

Attorneys Generals in 17 states and 107 Republican members of Congress filed suit asking the US Supreme Court to void the elections in four states without proof of fraud or irregularities. If the Court takes the case and rules in favor of the plaintiff, you can throw away the Constitution, take down the flag and declare flag and declare the experiment known as the United States of America is done.

Dave Glicksman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News