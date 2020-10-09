Letter: What Happened to My America?

Senior Pentagon Officials, are saying that the US Armed Forces will be not on the streets on or after the Presidential Elections!! What has happened to this Former Greatest Country in the world? Seems like #45 and Senators and Congress people have forgotten the words, " WE THE PEOPLE " #45 will lose with now 200,000 plus Dead, ignoring our Doctors who are specialists in there field's and taking advice from MD's or none at all! Because he knows all!! A 17 year old brought up a Racist, Crossing state lines with a AR-15 walking down the street hunting? Plus his Racist Mother drove him there? And the Right calling him a Patriot!! What? What has happened to my Country? From a 60 percent disabled Vietnam Vet.
David Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
