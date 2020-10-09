 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What Happened to My America?
View Comments

Letter: What Happened to My America?

Senior Pentagon Officials, are saying that the US Armed Forces will be not on the streets on or after the Presidential Elections!! What has happened to this Former Greatest Country in the world? Seems like #45 and Senators and Congress people have forgotten the words, " WE THE PEOPLE " #45 will lose with now 200,000 plus Dead, ignoring our Doctors who are specialists in there field's and taking advice from MD's or none at all! Because he knows all!! A 17 year old brought up a Racist, Crossing state lines with a AR-15 walking down the street hunting? Plus his Racist Mother drove him there? And the Right calling him a Patriot!! What? What has happened to my Country? From a 60 percent disabled Vietnam Vet.

David Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

What have I learned about Mark Kelly? I learned that he listens to all experts and draws his own conclusions. He is an independent thinker. Th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News