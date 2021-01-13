 Skip to main content
Letter: What Happened to Our COUNTRY?
What happened to my fellow Citizens of what used to be a Great Country? Home grown Domestic White Terrorists tried to overthrow Our Government!! Trump and his thugs, Cruz and other's talked, hate throwing away Millions of votes so#45 can continue to be a Dictator!!! And illiterate people are buying these lies!! Now I know how Hitler conned his people lies, lies and more lies!!! Mcconnell, Graham,Cruz and other's protected this Evil Man!! I am a disabled Vietnam Vet, however I will fight those who are trying to take my Rights from Me!! I don't trust Terrorists!! Even if they are my fellow Citizens!!!

David E Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

