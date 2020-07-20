Letter: What happened to the middle class?
I believe the demise of the middle class and increase in income equality is the direct result of economic globalists in this country. Economic globalism is generally known as the distribution of jobs throughout the world. It is the long standing dream of elitists in both parties.

Presidents George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama each openly supported and encouraged economic globalism. NAFTA Was ratified under President Clinton. China was admitted to the World Trade Organization under President Bush. As a result, hundreds of thousands of good paying middle class jobs were shipped from the US (primarily major metropolitan areas) to Mexico, China, Southeast Asia, South and Central America, etc.

Long serving members of both parties reap the financial benefits from large corporations that ship middle class jobs overseas. The great American middle class has taken a second seat to the environment, climate change, profit, etc. Trump is the first President in over 30 years to fight back against these elitists.

Calvin Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

