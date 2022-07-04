Letter: What happens if you lie to get a job?

"What happens if you lie to get a job?" I once asked my college class. Students yelled out, "You don't get the job". And then I asked, "But what happens if you do get the job and they later find out you lied?" Students yelled out with certainty, "You get fired". The ultimate question, though, went unanswered: "What happens if you lie to get a job on the US Supreme Court?" We still don't have an answer and yet six of the nine members of the Court lied to get their job because each affirmed in interviews that Roe was settled law. If I weren't retired, I'd ask, "What do we do now?"