 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What happens in a 2 party system when 1 party doesn't want to govern?
View Comments

Letter: What happens in a 2 party system when 1 party doesn't want to govern?

  • Comments

This country has a two-party political system. I think we are all in big trouble because one of the two-party has no discernable interest in governing the country, only in winning and ruling.

The Republican party these days seems to have no ideas on how to make America a better place to live. In the middle of a global pandemic, they couldn't even come up with a platform to run on, except "All Trump, All The Time". Since the elections, all the Republican "leaders" have done is promote the "Big Lie" about the election, and try to take away people's voting rights. Now they won't even investigate the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol.

I think the country needs two political parties to have a healthy democracy. I don't see where a political party that has devolved into a personality cult for the most unpopular president in history can help this country in any real way.

Graeme Williams

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Socialism

I lived in Venezuela when it was ranked the fourth wealthiest country in the world. Then along came Hugo Chavez who promised free almost every…

Letters to the Editor June 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 8

  • Updated

OPINION: A lot of frustration about our elected officials is the theme of today's letters. What do you think about our Senators and other elected officials? Write a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News