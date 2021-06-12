Letter: What happens in a 2 party system when 1 party doesn't want to govern?

This country has a two-party political system. I think we are all in big trouble because one of the two-party has no discernable interest in governing the country, only in winning and ruling.
The Republican party these days seems to have no ideas on how to make America a better place to live. In the middle of a global pandemic, they couldn't even come up with a platform to run on, except "All Trump, All The Time". Since the elections, all the Republican "leaders" have done is promote the "Big Lie" about the election, and try to take away people's voting rights. Now they won't even investigate the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol.
I think the country needs two political parties to have a healthy democracy. I don't see where a political party that has devolved into a personality cult for the most unpopular president in history can help this country in any real way.
Graeme Williams
Southeast side
