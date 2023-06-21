Let's face it- 4 of the 5 people who contracted for a ride in a submersible vehicle to view the remains of the Titanic were aware of the risks, signed waivers admitting their acceptance of those risks, but were intent on taking those risks in order to see the wreck up close. I hope that spending $250,000 to risk their life was worth it. That amount could have saved many lives right here on the surface. There was no necessity for ordinary people to participate in this "adventure" as it did not add to human knowledge in any way other than to satisfy some curiosity. And you know what they say about what curiosity did to the cat.