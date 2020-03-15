Letter: What has Covid-19 taught me?
The Covid-19 virus and what its widespread have evoked around us, from the self-imposed or mandated quarantine to caring for the infected to plunging stock market to hoarding of commodities to closing of schools and the impact on the parents to cleansing of public facilities to caring for the homeless, etc. taught me:

The plunging stock market and the hoarding of essentials exposed our naked disregard for others. We human beings are connected and interdependent. We need to care for each other. We are mortal and being the sole survivor is no fun.

Being reminded of my own mortality each Ash Wednesday, the lessons mentioned above are not new. I hope the current protective stay-home period will help us to examine what our true values are and arrive at living with others, especially the poor, needy and oppressed, in peace, joy and love, before it is too late.

Ke Chiang Hsieh

East side

