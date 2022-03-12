 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: what has "Ras" wrought?
Letter: what has "Ras" wrought?

I used to regard Vladimir "Ras" Putin as a very cunning man. He managed to subvert Russia's attempt at existing as a democracy by single handedly modifying its Constitution so that he could ostensibly become President-for-life and he did that while he was simultaneously robbing Russia's treasury to literally gold plate his lifestyle.

Now, however, he has initiated a one sided war with Ukraine by promulgating lies about NATO's objectives and the prospect of Ukraine joining that association. Ironically, those lies might very well become truths as a result of his unwarranted amoral aggression. For the sake of world peace, that does need to happen and it needs to happen immediately. NATO members need to act before their nations are in Putin's crosshairs. And then, just like a former US President who admires him, he will be victimized by his own megalomania.

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

