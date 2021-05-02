 Skip to main content
Letter: What have Amazon.com Inc. and the Chinese Communist Party in common?
Letter: What have Amazon.com Inc. and the Chinese Communist Party in common?

Both believe that they know best for those under their control: Amazon the workers and CCP the Chinese people.

Both are skilled at profiting from their clienteles, with a smile: Amazon the stockholders and customers, and CCP the collaborators and admirers.

Each is determined to dominate its targeted area: Amazon the market and CCP the world.

For their survival and victory, they suppress all liberating ideas contrary to their ruler’s: Amazon the CEO and CCP Chairman Xi; hence, they terminate all dissidents, expropriate fair elections, and eliminate labor unions.

While workers can leave Amazon freely, the Chinese people cannot; simply because Amazon, though in Alabama, is still in “the land of the free and the home of the brave”. To keep democracy alive, let’s pray and work for people’s right to vote and defeat the authoritarians, be they communists, fascists or capitalists. Let’s start with loving our neighbors as ourselves!

Ke Chiang Hsieh

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

