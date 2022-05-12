 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What Have They Done For You Lately?

There is a lot of buzz about Republicans winning big in the midterms because of inflation and the price of gas. While it's popular to blame Joe Biden, he has very little to do with it. There is supply and demand, along with Covid, Ukraine, supply chain issues, and some old fashioned corporate greed. Have you heard Republicans propose any concrete ideas to deal with this? They are far too busy eroding voting rights, limiting women's health care, protecting their sacred 2nd amendment, making sure old white men don't feel badly about themselves due books on library shelves, and denying climate change. Republican voters, I ask you this. Does our country really need more of the likes of Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Mark Finchem, Matt Gaetz, and Ron DeSantis? Then there is what really keeps me up at night. Looking down the road at 2024 and the idea of 4 more years of incompetence and corruption from Donald Trump.

Mary Zimmerman

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

