Letter: What have we become and where are we going?
Letter: What have we become and where are we going?

Recently a pro N.B.A. player was standing with hand over heart for our national anthem. He had to explain his reasoning for doing so to the media. ( Meyers Leonard of the Miami heat ) I ask why? If others choose to do the kneel thing, so be it. Someone who wishes to stand should not be considered some kind of racist because of his/her action. In this case his brother served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and felt it proper to do so. Folks we better wake up and start thinking what is reasonable and just before it is too late. And i firmly do believe it is getting to that "too late period". The so called protesters in Portland, Oregon have been burning cars and buildings for weeks and don't have to answer for there damage and looting; and someone standing for our anthem does? Something is wrong with this scenario.

Edward Mancini

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

