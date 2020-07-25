Letter: What have we become?

Oppressive regimes in other countries use their military to subdue their own citizens, always under the guise of suppression to restore law and order, protect (fill in the blank), and to put down social demonstration unrest (thought crime). An invasion force of federal officers is assaulting and kidnapping people into vans to unknown places. This is happening in Oregon, and soon Chicago and other states overshadowing state rights and jurisdictions. Isn't it beyond simple indignation? Should the governor, local and state police have the invaders stand down under whatever means necessary? Didn't we have active and retired generals who still believe in their oath to support the constitution and live under rule of law shudder at the concept of using military (ie. govt forces) against citizens only a short time ago?
Jean Charette
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!