Letter: What have we learned - COVID-19

Look at the data and don’t listen to the politicians and the media. The data show that all states should not have been treated the same. Based on the US population and US COVID-19 deaths of 97,585, the mortality rate is .03%; for the 2019-2020 flu it is .01 to .02%. 37 states had rates less than or equal to the flu. Deaths for NY, NJ, MA, MI and PA were 57,015 or 58% of all deaths; for the bottom 10 states only 441 or .5%! COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities for 26 states were at 33%, with 14 of these states at 50%. What have we learned? 1. 73% of the states had COVID-19 mortality rates lower than the flu; 2. Do not treat all states equally and do not shut down all states ever again; 3. Social distancing, face masks, etc. do work in controlling a viral outbreak; and 4. Fix the problems with long-term care facilities.
Donald Arritola
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
