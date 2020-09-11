Letter: What He Does

A recent article described a new strategy to woo possible Trump voters who have been turned off by the president’s nasty, divisive and childish rhetoric. The strategy is “don’t look at what he said, look at what he does”. This is supposed to help Trump? The problem is, “what he does” is even worse than what he says. His actions are destroying good relations with our allies, destroying our standing as leader of the free world, destroying the environment, destroying public schools, destroying voting integrity, destroying our government’s system of checks and balances, destroying the very fabric of our democracy . His weak action on Covid-19 has cost many lives and serves to keep the pandemic going. He’s still trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act, with no alternative plan in mind, and is working on dismantling Social Security and Medicare. Yes, I’ve made an honest appraisal of “what he does” and will NOT be casting a vote for Destructive Donald.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
