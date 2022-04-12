Letter: What If CNN Viewers Watched Fox?

Matthew Yglesias's opinion piece cited a study in which the opinions of regular Fox viewers changed after watching CNN for a period of time. I'm not surprised if those viewers limited their viewing to only Fox. But it's too bad that their study didn't do the same for regular viewers of CNN, MSNBC or other left leaning news sources. I would suspect the results would be similar.

I'm a registered Independent and I watch both Fox and CNN to get a balanced view of the news. Both are guilty of focusing on positive news that favors their demographic and the party they associate with while ignoring negative news about the party they favor. Examples of left leaning sources ignoring major stories are as easy to identify as those ignored by Fox and other conservative sources.

Anyone who relies on only one source for news is likely to be ignorant of the truth because truly unbiased news sources no longer exist.

Dan Watson

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

