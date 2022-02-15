 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What if Russia does not invade Ukraine
View Comments

Letter: What if Russia does not invade Ukraine

  • Comments

I don't hear anyone talking about what happens if Russia does not invade Ukraine.

I see two possible scenarios where Russia does not invade Ukraine. One is that Russia retreats and moves the troops back to wherever they came from. If that happens, I predict that Ukraine and NATO would take substantial steps to deter Russia from doing this again. Maybe Ukraine does not join NATO but it would build up its army and become more fortified with western weapons. If Russia became upset about what Ukraine was doing, it would have a much more difficult war.

If Russia does not invade, I think it is more likely that Russia will maintain its threat by building permanent encampments. Ukraine could not improve its defenses without provoking an invasion. If Russia were to move towards building permanent encampments, NATO will wish that it had preemptively sanctioned Russia and was offering to remove the sanctions when Russia removes its troops.

Jonpaul Barrabee

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News