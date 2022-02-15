Letter: What if Russia does not invade Ukraine

I don't hear anyone talking about what happens if Russia does not invade Ukraine.
I see two possible scenarios where Russia does not invade Ukraine. One is that Russia retreats and moves the troops back to wherever they came from. If that happens, I predict that Ukraine and NATO would take substantial steps to deter Russia from doing this again. Maybe Ukraine does not join NATO but it would build up its army and become more fortified with western weapons. If Russia became upset about what Ukraine was doing, it would have a much more difficult war.
If Russia does not invade, I think it is more likely that Russia will maintain its threat by building permanent encampments. Ukraine could not improve its defenses without provoking an invasion. If Russia were to move towards building permanent encampments, NATO will wish that it had preemptively sanctioned Russia and was offering to remove the sanctions when Russia removes its troops.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.