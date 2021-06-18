 Skip to main content
Letter: What if we were all liars?
What if we were all liars...what would we do then?  If we need to believe in a lie, what do we get?  If we turn over our freedom of choice to a liar, what happens to us?

Conspiracy theories are fun if we're telling fairy tales.  But what if we're responsible for documenting the facts of a cancer cure; or technical guidance for using a complicated and dangerous piece of machinery...what do we do?

Or what if we live in a democracy whose very foundation is free, unimpeded, voting by all of us, and respect for the freedom of your neighbor?

There are alternatives to democracies...we know what those countries are like.  Democracy requires that we use facts to think...to establish trust.  How does one trust a liar?  What happens when what that person wants is at your expense?  What then?!

Frank Parsons

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

