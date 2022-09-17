 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What If?

There were four congressional investigations into Hillary Clinton’s role into the Benghazi tragedy, and ten hours of FBI interviews about her emails, and no actionable results. I do not condone or condemn her actions as I do not have enough evidence to make a conclusion. But what if she had had 300 classified documents, up to and including Top Secret, in her private home? Can you imagine the fire storm the Republican’s would have rightly generated? If any citizen had such information in their home, they would be in jail. I know, I handled stored and was responsible for classified information in the Air Force. No, the former president cannot just say they are declassified, there is a process. Even if he could, they are still property of the government, of and every citizen, they are not his. The consequences for Trump should be obvious.

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

