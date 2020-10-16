 Skip to main content
Letter: What if?
Letter: What if?

In an opinion piece by Hal Brown, he suggests that Trump supporters should "wake up by November". I noticed that you did not have a policy gripe only the typical insults. It appears that you and others on the left have been schooled in avoiding policy issues. I focus on issues. You seem to overlook the lies by Hillary, Sleepy Joe, Obama, and the corruption in the Obama Justice Dept, the CIA, and the FBI. The Russian collusion mess was a giant lie and the government spied on U.S. citizens based on a FISA warrant that the FBI knew was false. (Didn't hear that on MSNBC, did ya). Trump, with all of his faults is the most effective president in my lifetime since Reagan. Promises made and kept: the border wall, lower taxes, foreign affairs, COVID...you name it. I don't need to "wake up". I. won't suggest that you do. I try not to be arrogant or self righteous.

James Deeming

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

