Letter: WHAT IN THE WORLD

The Biden Administration is now requesting billions of additional dollars for border control. To what end? To do more of the same which is to accept everyone willing to wade across the river, and distribute them, at our cost throughout the nation with only the promise to return for a hearing. Currently, the word throughout the world is “get across the river and they will accept and take care of you, no questions asked”. The cartels understand this and are making billions charging these people to get them to and across the border, not including the fentanyl. Why not simply enforce the “remain in Mexico” policy? If potential immigrants realize this is the policy of our nation, the border issues will become manageable in short order.

Loyal M Johnson Jr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

