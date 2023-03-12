Re: the Feb. 26 article "Democracy is threatened by the gullible."

Prof. Harold’s accurate statement, “Democracy is threatened by demagogues, braggarts and liars. It is also threatened by gullible citizens” prompted me to write.

Constitutionally, we separate church from state, but we cannot part religion and politics, because they are personal, for candidates and voters alike. By “religion” I mean the guiding principles for living one’s life. From a Christian perspective, I submit six questions to decide any candidate’s worth. (I use “he”, the shorter one.)

• Does he admit mistakes and make amends?

• Is he for a budget that reduces tax on the rich and cuts services for the poor?

• Is he against regulations so the powerful can cheat on the public?

• Does he treat the homeless and the refugees with compassion?

• Does he respect the dignity of those whose identities differ from his own?

• Does he care for our planet as God’s creation?

Vote wisely!

Ke Chiang Hsieh

Midtown