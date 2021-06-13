Letter: What is a fiscal conservative?

I keep hearing the description of Republicans as fiscal conservatives. I always thought this meant those people didn't want to waste money. I tend to think that description of Republicans is a far cry from reality.
Why, after the recent election certified by all 50 states and the Electoral College, were all those lawsuits filed (which had to cost lots of bucks) and then tossed out of court as frivolous? Not one had a bit of evidence to back up the charge. And then the brilliant Republicans from AZ brought about this ridiculous audit, hired a company that had never done anything of the sort, subpoenaed the Maricopa Leaders at who knows what cost and time, and now we find out that all those voting machines have to be replaced at taxpayer cost. My what a great way to spend money that solves nothing. I guess fiscal responsibility means wasting money when one doesn't get their way, and resorts to anger instead of thought. Waste waste waste by REPUBLICANS!
Carl Olson
West side
