 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What is a fiscal conservative?
View Comments

Letter: What is a fiscal conservative?

  • Comments

I keep hearing the description of Republicans as fiscal conservatives. I always thought this meant those people didn't want to waste money. I tend to think that description of Republicans is a far cry from reality.

Why, after the recent election certified by all 50 states and the Electoral College, were all those lawsuits filed (which had to cost lots of bucks) and then tossed out of court as frivolous? Not one had a bit of evidence to back up the charge. And then the brilliant Republicans from AZ brought about this ridiculous audit, hired a company that had never done anything of the sort, subpoenaed the Maricopa Leaders at who knows what cost and time, and now we find out that all those voting machines have to be replaced at taxpayer cost. My what a great way to spend money that solves nothing. I guess fiscal responsibility means wasting money when one doesn't get their way, and resorts to anger instead of thought. Waste waste waste by REPUBLICANS!

Carl Olson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Socialism

I lived in Venezuela when it was ranked the fourth wealthiest country in the world. Then along came Hugo Chavez who promised free almost every…

Letters to the Editor June 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 8

  • Updated

OPINION: A lot of frustration about our elected officials is the theme of today's letters. What do you think about our Senators and other elected officials? Write a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News