Letter: What is a militia?

The Militia Act of 1903 states that every able bodied man of at least 17 and under 45 years of age who is not a member of the National Guard or Naval Militia can be part of a states militia. Several acts have been passed since to include one in 2019. This act added, "And legally poses an AR-15". How about that? This is still current law. So, if AR-15s are banned, isn't the government breaking the law? Hmm!