Letter: What is a militia?

The Militia Act of 1903 states that every able bodied man of at least 17 and under 45 years of age who is not a member of the National Guard or Naval Militia can be part of a states militia. Several acts have been passed since to include one in 2019. This act added, "And legally poses an AR-15". How about that? This is still current law. So, if AR-15s are banned, isn't the government breaking the law? Hmm!
Many more people are crying out for common sense gun laws. Let's take a look at those, Gun bands; Failed! Comprehensive background checks; Failed and still failing! Magazine limitations; Failed! Gun free zones; Still failing! Gun registrations; Still failing! Waiting periods; Still failing! Do you honestly think the criminals will follow these laws? These laws have never ever made law abiding citizens safer. For proof, check FBI statistics.
Steven Barker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.