Letter: What is a woman?
During the “interrogation” of Ketanji Brown Jackson by Radical Party Sen. Ted Cruz this past week, the senator asked the judge, responding to a question from party member Marsha Blackburn, “What is a woman?” He said, “…I think, you are the only Supreme Court nominee in history who has been unable to answer the question — what is a woman.”

No Supreme Court nominee has ever been asked that question. Cruz further added absurd questions without allowing Jackson to complete an answer, similar to Lindsey Graham. It was an orchestrated attack.

A woman is your mother, sister, wife, mother of your children, daughter, your girlfriend. She’s the grandparent who helped raise you or your favorite teacher in school. A woman is the nurse in the hospital or the doctor who took away your pain—the waitress who wakes you up with a cup of coffee.

Women are mayors, governors, the Speaker of the House and Vice President. KBJ is strong, intelligent, capable and much more competent than Sen. Cruz.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

