Letter: What is 'Cancel Culture'?
'Cancel Culture' is a tricky concept; it seems to mean whatever the user wants it to mean. For Conservatives, those wanting to cancel their culture are opponents (Liberals/Socialists?) who: oppose their right to practice Christianity (Note: 87% of U.S. adults say they are Christians); want open borders for would-be immigrants, flooding the country with terrorists, illegals, and job stealers (Note: the U.S. was built by immigrants); support a woman's right to 'choose' in child-bearing (Note: a majority of women prefer being able to choose); support Socialism (Note: Medicare, loved by the elderly, is the most socialistic program in the U.S.); and seek to eliminate the pre-1960s dominant white male culture dating back to 1620 when women, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, gays, and non-Christians knew their 'place' (Note: that group is a huge U.S. majority). Is that a correct description of 'Cancel Culture'?

Edward Pokorney

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

