What is conservative? Trump is a chronic liar who spent his life cheating working people. He's never been man enough to hold himself accountable for his own actions. He was the first American President to kneel before dictators and tell them he loves them. As President he added massively to our debt for his own gain and that of his friends. And yes, he practiced Socialism and is a traitor to our country. If this is conservative, then conservative means ignorance, hypocrisy, weakness, and the denigration of those who don't gave all for our Democracy. It means having no platform beneficial to our country, and refusing to put up quality people for office. It's why they try to destroy our education system. They need to keep people poorly educated and ignorant in order to get re-elected. Conservative used to be a good thing