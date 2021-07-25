Letter: What Is Ducey's Endgame?

Re: the July 18 article "Ducey plays politics with school quarantine."
Back in January, Gov. Doug Ducey said he wouldn't be running for the U.S. Senate in 2022, even though it was widely acknowledged that he would be the most formidable opponent against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. Ducey is termed out and can't run again for Governor, so it seems he doesn't have a political future. Or does he?
Ducey had been a favorite of President Trump, but he earned Trump's wrath for certifying the election results for incoming President Biden. And shortly after Biden was inaugurated, Ducey made his announcement about not running for the Senate.
Now, as Tim Steller pointed out in his Sunday column, Ducey seems to be playing politics by making a hard right turn in support of "anti-vax, COVID-questioning conservatism." Is that his endgame strategy, to curry favor with Trump and his supporters so he can run for the Senate after all?
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.