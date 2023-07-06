With our political climate today, it’s important to understand fascism. Fascism is a far right authoritarian political system. It portrays itself as ultra-patriotic and ultra-nationalistic. It seeks to have a one party system and is intolerant of other political concepts. It shuns modernism, in favor of traditionalism. It shuns institutions of higher learning and intellectualism. It is intolerant of dissent. Unions are banned under fascist rule. Fascist leaders see themselves as ultimately masculine. There is a sense of victimhood and a sense that their group is under siege by some phantom enemy that must be destroyed. Fascists are stridently anti-Marxist since fascists are far right politically. There is strict social hierarchy in fascism, where groups are segregated by their worth. Those at the bottom of this order are punished. Racial, religious and political minorities are subject to scapegoating. Bigotry and sadism are the cornerstones of fascism. Fascism builds a world of fantasy for its followers to dwell, using propaganda. Nearly all fascist leaders have been sociopaths.