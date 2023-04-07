Yet our current crop of legislators are getting thoroughly exercised by the former and tabling attempts to resolve mass murders of our children. The number of deaths of children caused by firearms has recently surpassed the previous cause (auto crashes) according to studies done by the CDC. There have been many attempts to resolve this heinous statistic, but they immediately caused a backlash by gun owners, producers and politicians screaming about 2nd Amendment rights. None of the mass school shooters used muskets and the 2nd Amendment did not address guns with huge magazines that can destroy many people at one clip. So, please, figure out a solution to the threat that is overtaking our country instead of just saying "no" to the current proposals on the table.